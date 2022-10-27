ModernGhana logo
2022 NSMQ: Heaven serves PRESEC deserving, 'Living God-serving' seventh win, as record-tying 6th trophy swerves Prempeh colleagues

Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC) has won its seventh trophy in the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ).

Their win sets an enviable record yet to be matched by any other school.

The brilliant blues nudged off competition from defending champions Prempeh College and Adisadel College on Wednesday, 26 October 2022, to reclaim their throne as the best science and maths school in Ghana.

At the end of the quiz, PRESEC had 50 points, Prempeh College, 41; and Adisadel College, 32.

“You did it!” Quizmistress Elsie Effah Kaufmann cheered the champions.

Source: ClassFMonline.com

