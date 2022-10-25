Karpowership Ghana awards scholarships to 20 Takoradi Technical University students

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has awarded scholarships to 20 brilliant but needy students at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) in the Western Region.

The beneficiaries are students offering civil, electrical, or mechanical engineering programmes.

They were selected through a competitive process that saw over 100 students apply. The applicants were screened and the top 20 were eventually selected to benefit from the scholarship scheme. The tuition fees and other educational expenses of the beneficiaries will be paid for by the company.

The Corporate Communications Manager of Karpowership Ghana, Ms. Sandra Amarquaye explained the objective of the scholarship scheme is to support brilliant but needy students to continue pursuing tertiary-level education. She said the company was passionate about helping Ghana meet Sustainable Development Goal 4 on ensuring improved access to quality education.

Ms. Amarquaye said the Karpowership TTU Scholarship Scheme will also offer opportunities to beneficiary students to undertake internship programmes with the company when they are on vacation. “We would want these students to have a practical feel of what they are studying in class, our aim is to impact lives wherever we operate,” she said.

The Vice-chancellor of the university, Rev Prof John Frank Eshun expressing his gratitude to Karpowership for the gesture and advised the beneficiaries to justify the support received by focusing on their books. He said, “this gesture by Karpowership is a clear indication that you share in the vision in the vision of Takoradi Technical University, that is poised to be a world class technical University recognized for execellence innovation and societal relevance”.

A beneficiary of the Karpowership TTU Scholarship Scheme Stephanie Larbie expressed appreciation to Karpowership Ghana for granting them the opportunity to be part of their scholarship programme aimed at shaping their future positively.

Other officials present at the event included Pro Vice chancellor prof Victor Kweku Bonzie Micah, the Registrar Dr Moses Maclean Abnory and the Director of Finance Dr Gabriel Sam Ahinful.