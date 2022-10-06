06.10.2022 LISTEN

I. SON OF MAN I salute you in the name of the FATHER, SON, AND THE HOLY SPIRIT. It shall be well with thee and thou household. It shall be well with thee in the morning and it shall be well with thee at sunset. Now therefore beloved seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight. Remember daily that you are surrounded by great spectators and observers some wishing your failure and others wishing you well. REMEMBER THAT SOME OF THE SPECTATORS HAVE COME WITH THE INTENT TO HARM, OBSTRUCT, AND DIVERT OUR ATTENTION.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, we must always remember to look for all unnecessary weight that draws us backward. The unnecessary weight will sink your boat of life. The unnecessary burden will slow you down. Identify the unnecessary weight and throw it away. Lay it aside if you want to sail through. Throw away every Jonah in your boat and the sin which doth so easily beset you. In the tenth month of 2022, clear all unnecessary stock and run with patience the race that is set before you. SET YOUR GAZE ON THE TARGET, ON THE GOAL, AND YOU SHALL ACCOMPLISH IT VICTORIOUSLY.

III. MY BELOVED SISTERS AND BROTHERS IN CHRIST, to win the race you must look unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith. Let Jesus Christ be your guide and source of inspiration. Do all in the power of His might acknowledging that the strength and wisdom to move on from stage to stage comes from above. Jesus Christ had a mission for which he endured all, even to the point of being crucified on the cross by sinful men. Jesus Christ had the power to speak out against those who were crucifying him and sudden calamity would have befallen them, but he remained like the LAMB. WHAT ARE YOU USING YOUR SMALL TEMPORAL POWER FOR?

IV. PRECIOUS FRIEND, let God be your strength and power. There is no other power but the one which comes from above. Depend on God and He shall renew your strength at this crucial moment of your life. God has the ability to make your way perfect. He maketh my feet like hinds’ feet: and setteth me upon my high places. ELEVATION comes from God, your victory is determined by God and not man. For we can do all things through Christ who strengtheneth us. This is DIVINE KINGDOM-FOCUSED ENCOURAGEMENT sent forth through the Authority and power of Christ Jesus and delivered to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! for without Christ Jesus, my friend ye can do nothing. GOD INDEED CARES.

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - Remain in Him still and your breakthrough shall come even at sunset.

PRAYER: LORD I depend on you to launch me into my next level of glory. Lord as I run your race, I pray that you cut asunder any unnecessary weight which might have been put on me by men. Lord continue to use me as a Vessel for your glory at all times through Christ Jesus name I pray AMEN

REF: Hebrews 12:1&2

II Samuel 22:33&34

Philippians 4:13

WHATSAPP CONTACT:+233277438688

#GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION