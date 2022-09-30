New European laws may soon reject Ghanaian Cocoa and Coffee — Oppong Nkrumah hints

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information and Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayireb is worried over a bleak future for Ghana's cocoa industry.

He revealed that several European countries have new laws in place that may seek to reject Ghanaian cocoa and coffee.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah thanked H.E. Sena Boateng, Ghana's Ambassador to Belgium, in a tweet on Friday, September 30, spotted by Modernghana News, for informing the country about the new development.

“In Europe, there is new legislation that could soon make Ghanaian cocoa & coffee unexportable to many international markets. Earlier this week in Brussels, I chaired a 2-day forum on ”the future of Ghanaian cocoa and coffee value chains in the face of this new EU legislation.

“The Ghana Embassy in Belgium under the leadership of Ambassador Sena Boateng has moved swiftly to bring this to the attention of the Government of Ghana. It has also commenced work on realigning Ghanaian and European interests in cocoa and coffee,” parts of his tweets read.

The Minister advised Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire to make new arrangements as soon as possible to secure a bright future for their cocoa and coffee production to the international market.

“Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire need to act quickly to secure the industry while meeting the interests of European markets else millions of households and our entire economies could be significantly affected soon,” he suggested.

The tweets conclude that “thankfully, this work has started. Our task is to see it through.”