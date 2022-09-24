ModernGhana logo
Police arrest two buses loaded with ammunition

The Lagos State police command has impounded two buses loaded with large quantities of live cartridges, three dismantled motorcycles at Poromope Estate, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin on Saturday, the operatives of Ikorodu Division also made some arrests.

Hundeyin said, “Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects, Tukur Abdullah 'm' aged 35, Muazu Telim 'm' aged 50 and Dahiru Idris 'm' aged 36 were on their way to Katsina State.

“The suspects, recovered exhibits as well as the vehicles, with registration numbers KMC 438 YK and KMC 394 XF have been transferred to the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja for further investigations.”

-LagosPoliceNG

