TDC presents GHC20,000 to Tema Traditional Council for funeral rites of late Osonŋaa Nii Adjei Kraku II

Some Management of the TDC Development Company Limited including Mr. Samuel Asante, General Manager in charge of Operations; Mr. John Felix-Wardy, Head of Human Resource and Administration; and Mr. Robert Nii-Aryitey, Head of Development; has presented a cheque with the face value of GHC20,000.00 to the Tema Traditional Council (TTC) for the funeral rites of the late Osonŋaa Nii Adjei Kraku II, Tema Mantse.

The TDC Management presented the cheque during a courtesy call on the Council and members of the Funeral Planning Committee which forms part of traditional norms to sympathize with the bereaved as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The TDC Management also used the occasion to express its condolences to the family, Council, and people of Tema for their loss and reiterated their resolve to continually support and cooperate for a successful funeral for the late chief.

The funeral of the late Tema Mantse is expected to be held by the close of this year following the outdooring of customized funeral cloth on August 16, 2022 at the Kplejootsoshishi at Tema Newtown.

The death of Nii Kraku, who was also the Paramount Chief of Tema Traditional Area, was announced by the TTC in April 2020.

On their part, members of the Tema Traditional Council commended the TDC Development Company for supporting them and commiserating with the people of Tema.

According to data available to the CDA Consult TDC Development Company Limited was set up in 1952 by an Act of Parliament with the sole responsibility to plan and develop about 63 square miles of public land for various land cases and also manage the township that had been created to provide accommodation to those that would be engaged in these economic operations.

According to the information, TDC since its birth has gone through many experiences involving structural and legislative changes that have cumulatively given it a new lease of life.

In 2017, TDC was converted into a Limited Liability Company with enhanced mandate to expand its operational and geographical scope beyond the Tema Acquisition Area.

Its new objects are: to carry on the objects of Tema Development Corporation as per the Tema Development Corporation Instrument. 1965 (L.I. 469) as amended by the Tema Development Corporation (Amendment Instrument. 1989 (L.I. 1468)) as stated in (1) and (2) above.

It is also mandated to acquire land both in and outside Ghana for real estate development and management; planning, development, and construction of towns and cities in and outside Ghana; development and management of commercial and industrial areas; and provide consultancy services.

It also has the mandate to partner and or collaborate with other real estate developers (both local and international) and agencies for the provision of the above services, and undertake investment in real estate concerns as well as undertake any other activities incidental to the attainment of the above-stated objects.