Why can't you block cedi depreciation and galamsey but SIM cards? — Vim Lady blasts government

Afia Pokuaa, (Vim Lady)

09.09.2022 LISTEN

A well-known Ghanaian broadcaster with the Accra-based Okay FM, Afia Pokuaa, affectionately called Vim Lady, has taken a swipe at the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Ministry of Communications and Digitisation for blocking unregistered SIM cards.

For days now, the Minister, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority and the telecommunications firms, has blocked unregistered SIM cards as part of the sanctions. However, persons who claimed to have fully registered their SIM cards have also been affected.

In reaction, the journalist is questioning the reasoning of government to block SIM cards when pertinent issues such as the cedi depreciation are left unresolved.

He stressed that illegal mining activities known as galamsey destroying water bodies and forest reserves are has taken over the country yet government is busy blocking unregistered SIM cards as though it will solve Ghana's economic crisis.

“Forget the INSULTS, My question is, blocking SIM CARDS vrs blocking the CEDI DEPRECIATION, blocking GALAMSEY & CREATING JOBS. Which ones should be our priority?” she quizzed.

Meanwhile, Kwame A Plus, a popular musician and political activist, has sued the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General for blocking unregistered SIM cards.

He is praying the Supreme Court to; “declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Articles 2(23) and 296 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, the Directive by the Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, on Sunday, July 31 2022 that the First Defendant will ensure that all SIM cards that are not re-registered by 30 September 2022, will be blocked while the National Identification Authority (NIA) has not been able to issue the Ghana Cards which is the only card to be used for the said re-registration of all Ghanaians is arbitrary, capricious, amounts to an abuse of discretion and same is unconstitutional, null, void and of no legal effect.

“A declaration on a true and proper interpretation of Articles 2, 23 and 296 pf the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the defendants are estopped from blocking the SIM cards of Ghanaians who have not been able to re-register their SIM cards until such a time where the NIA is able to issue the Ghana cards to all Ghanaians.”