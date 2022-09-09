Aisha Huang’s return to Ghana shows a serious lapse in our security sector – Prof. Agyemang-Duah

A former Governance Adviser to the United Nations Mission in Liberia, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah has raised concern about the return of Chinese national Aisha Huang to Ghana.

The popular illegal mining [galamsey] kingpin is back in the country after she was deported for her galamsey operations and the involvement in trading of minerals without a license four years ago.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah indicated that he finds the case of Aisha Huang to be intriguing.

According to him, whether the Chinese national sneaked into the country or was deliberately allowed to return, it is a clear case that the security sector is porous.

“The current case of Aisha Huang, so-called Queen of galamsey, is a very interesting, complex and intriguing one.

“Because about four or five years ago when we heard that she was arrested and she was going to be tried, somehow senior government officials intervened and publicly told all of us that perhaps, it wasn’t in the best interest of Ghana to imprison or try this person and subsequently she was deported.

“Then all of a sudden, we find that this lady who was deported has been back for massive long years on a different kind of name and trading. It shows the porousness of our security system. Whether in this particular cases, it is a deliberate policy to allow her in, whatever it is it shows the serious lapse in our security sector so far as foreign criminals are concerned,” Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah shared.

Aisha Huang following her arrest for similar illegal mining and minerals trading activities was arraigned before an Accra High Court on Monday.

She has been remanded to reappear on September 14.