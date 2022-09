Rev. Owusu Bempah and Prophet Nigel Gaisie, two men of God from Ghana have reportedly smoked the peace pipe.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie recently posted on his verified social media account on Facebook, that Rev. Owusu Bempah visited his home.

The two have publicly criticised each other in the past, particularly during the 2020 general elections, when they both predicted victories for the two largest political parties in Ghana, the NPP and NDC.