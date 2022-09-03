Waiting is difficult but with patience, you will endure the loneliness of waiting

03.09.2022 LISTEN

I. COURAGE SISTER, grace be unto you and your household do not trust in a friend but trust in God. Let your trust firmly be rooted in God and He shall cause men to uphold you. Do not put your confidence in a companion; Guard the doors of your mouth from her who lies in your bosom. For a son dishonours his father, a daughter rises up against her mother, a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law— A MAN'S ENEMIES ARE THE MEMBERS OF HIS OWN HOUSEHOLD.

II. SON OF MAN, therefore look unto the LORD; wait for the God of your salvation: God will hear you. Don't look elsewhere for salvation, go back to JEHOVAH. Wait and again I say wait for God will show up at His appointed time with you. God moves according to His appointed time and not that of men. No man can push God to move ahead of His set time. God's hands cannot be twisted by anyone. Rejoice not against me, O mine enemy: when I fall, I shall arise; WHEN I SIT IN DARKNESS, THE LORD SHALL BE A LIGHT UNTO ME.

III. COURAGE BROTHER, therefore be patient, until the coming of the Lord. The farmer waits for the precious produce of the soil, being patient about it, until it gets the early, and late rains. You too be patient; strengthen your hearts, for the coming of the Lord is near. May the Lord be your portion, and hope in Him at all times. For the Lord is good to those who wait for Him, to the person who seeks Him. WAITING IS DIFFICULT BUT WITH PATIENCE, THY WILL ENDURE THE LONELINESS OF WAITING.

IV. DAUGHTER OF ZION, waiting on the Lord is one of the most difficult things to do as humans. Normally our nature is to do it alone, try to accomplish things with our own strength, and take control of the situation. When all have taken the lead and it seems you have been left alone, fear and doubt also begin to gather together around you, this is DIVINE KINGDOM-FOCUSED FOOD sent forth through the Authority and power of Christ Jesus and serve to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! The question is, will I wait on His provision or try to force my own outcome? INDEED, GOD CARES

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - Wait for the LORD; be strong, and let your heart take courage; wait for the LORD

PRAYER: LORD grant me grace as I wait for the fulfilment of your words in my life. LORD grant me divine strength to withstand the loneliness associated with waiting for thee. And LORD grant be the wisdom and understanding while waiting through Christ Jesus name I pray AMEN

