I'm here to serve — VVU new VC

Professor William Kofi Koomson, the newly inducted Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Valley View University (VVU) has stated his commitment to serving the best interest of the University.

He said he would offer his best to make the University the most preferred institution of higher learning.

Prof Koomson said this after he was inducted into office as the 8th Vice Chancellor of the University at Oyibi.

The Vice-Chancellor said he was ready to “rise to the task and serve to the last.”

Newly inducted Vice-Chancellor of Valley View University (1st from the left-hand side)

The Institution, over the years, thrived on integrity, excellence and service to humanity as its core values with the vision of being a leading centre of excellence for value-based Christian education.

That helped to foster the development of the physical, intellectual, social and spiritual faculties of the students in a sound learning and research environment.

Prof Koomson said the values and visions would continue to guide the direction of the University in the formation of the strategic framework for the next three years of his administration.

He said his administration would not focus only on producing highly skilled intellectuals but rather developing their character as a necessary tool for change and progress.

The VC served as the Director of the Centre for Adult and Distance Education and Acting Pro Vice-Chancellor at the University from August 2016 to November 2018, which saw the establishment of VVU's online learning programme through the use of mobile devices.

He became the Principal of the Seventh-Day Adventist College of Education from 2018 until 2022, where he advanced the College's commitment to teacher education in teaching, research and community service.

Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, who was the Special Guest of Honour, said Ghana needed creative brains from the University to fix the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

GNA