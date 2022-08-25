God has removed the Jacob garment

25.08.2022 LISTEN

I. DAUGHTER OF ZION, fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy. WHAT IS YOUR NAME? what name have they given to you? Today, this month, God will perform another naming ceremony for you. JEHOVAH-ADONAI says, "Your name is Jacob, but you will no longer be called Jacob; your name will be Israel." YOUR MOMENT TO A EXPERIENCE CHANGE OF NAME FROM JACOB TO ISRAEL HAS COME.

II. SON OF MAN, you must travail a little longer for the manifestation of your change. A change of name is associated with good news and great joy. Good news shall knock at your door. For that is your portion. Even if the news sounds not too pleasant at the beginning, beloved within and through the spirit of God, it shall be good news in the end. WITHIN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE YOUR TRANSFORMATION SHALL COME.

III. MY BELOVED SISTER AND MY DEAR BROTHER, God has removed that JACOB GARMENT AND ADORN YOU WITH ISRAEL GARMENT. Our El-Shaddai, God Almighty says YOU SHALL be fruitful and multiply. YOU WILL become a great nation, even many nations. Kings will be among your descendants which is the manifestation of a change of name. That is the power of God, He speaks to establish it and so shall it be unto you. FOR WE HAVE A HERITAGE IN CHRIST JESUS.

IV. BELOVED believe in God, for JEHOVAH-RAAH says you are no longer JACOB, you are from this day forth called ISRAEL, there is power in a name. WHAT NAME WILL YOU RESPOND TO? JACOB OR ISRAEL? This is DIVINE MANNA prepared through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! God shall remove that slave clothes and adorn you in royal attire.

V. 2022 MY EMPOWERED SEASON TO DETHRONE AND ENTHRONED - Change of names comes through praying without ceasing. To dethrone and enthroned you got to fight in the throne room of prayer.

PRAYER: LORD I surrender therefore let it be according to your word, LORD I cannot fight this battle on my own to dethrone those forces occupying my throne. LORD through your power dethrone them and enthroned me on my rightful royal stool through Christ Jesus name I PRAY AMEN

REF: Luke 2:10

Genesis 35:10&11

