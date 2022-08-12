TaTU's TESCON president released after Northern Regional Minister allegedly called for his arrest

TESCON President of the Tamale Technical University, Mr. Shaibu Ibrahim has finally been released from police detention at the Northern Regional Police Command.

This has therefore brought calm among members of the youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the University.

Addressing Journalists after a peaceful protest on the school campus, Mr. Agona Elisha said the Northern regional Minister and his cohorts succeeded in allegedly arresting their TESCON President over a comment he made against the Minister on Facebook.

He revealed that the TESCON President among hundred of Facebook users expressed worried over how the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu improperly dressed to welcome President Akufo-Addo into the region at the Tamale International Airport on Sunday, August 7.

“We wish to state in clear and in unambiguous terms that this unlawful arrest was orchestrated by the Regional Minister, Hon. Shani Alhassan Shaibu, since his car (The V.8) was used to perpetrate the illegality,” he stated.

Mr. Agona however dismissed media reports that the TESCON President assaulted a student from the University for Development Studies, hence his arrest. “Those claims are concocted, fabricated and a calculated attempt to tarnish the hard earned reputation of our President,” he stated.

He said all TESCON activities at the Tamale Technical University have been suspended including handing over, biometric registration and weekly meetings due to the alleged inhuman treatment.

He however thanked some respected senior members of the party including Kennedy Aygpong, the National Chairman of the party and the National organizer for getting the TESCON President released.

TESCON is the student wing of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana founded on 8 January 2000. It was inaugurated by the 2nd President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor.