Agric Minister is planting more billboards than his planting for food and jobs – Ablakwa

08.08.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has taken a swipe at the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Speaking to Citi News on Monday, August 8, the NDC MP said it appears the Agric Minister is planting more billboards of himself instead of focusing on the planting for food and jobs initiative.

“You have a Minister of Agric who these days is planting more billboards across the country than planting for food and jobs,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

The swipe at the Minister follows reports that a number of billboards have been mounted in parts of the country about his bid to become the next president of the country.

Despite being informed that probably Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie may not be behind the erection of the billboards, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa insisted that he won’t buy that claim.

He argued that if that was true, the Agric Minister should have issued a statement to disassociate himself from those billboards.

“This is all political talk. What has he done? Has he issued statements to stop them? Has he consciously asked those who are planting all these billboards all over the place to stop it and rather come and help him to plant for food and jobs?” the North Tongu MP quizzed.