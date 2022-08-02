Akufo-Addo nominates Walewale MP Lariba Zuweira Abudu to replace Adwoa Safo as Gender Minister

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the Member of Parliament for Walewale, Hon. Lariba Zuweira Abudu as Gender Minister designate.

If approved by Parliament, she will be elevated from the Deputy Minister role she has occupied for the last six years to the position of a substantive Minister.

The Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection position has become vacant following the sacking of absentee Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo.

A press release issued from the Communications Bureau of the Jubilee House adds that President Akufo-Addo has also nominated Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah, Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, as Deputy Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

