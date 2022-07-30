Let’s not politicise SIM Card re-registration – George Andah

A former Deputy Minister of Communications, George Andah says it will be the right move if the deadline for the SIM Card re-registration is extended.

Speaking to TV3 in an engagement on the Key Points Programme, he said all discussions on the challenges Ghanaians are facing while attempting to sort out their Ghana Card issues must not be politicised.

According to him, the issue should be taken from a nationalistic point and extend the deadline to give people the chance to complete the SIM Card re-registration.

“Nobody is insensitive to the challenges the people are going through to get this done. We should put partisanship aside and look at it from the nationalistic point of view or what is in the best interest of the nation,” George Andah indicated.

The former Deputy Communications Minister further urged the National Identification Authority (NIA) to find ways to fast-track the processes to sort out the issues of the many Ghanaians chasing the authority to resolve their Ghana Card issues.

“I think that we all need to move away from the barrier that we are putting in place of using national ID card. There are reasons why we are using the Ghana Card. The law makes it clear that the Ghana Card is the primary document for the identification.

“I will urge the NIA to do more than it is doing to clear the backlog of the people accessing their Ghana card,” George Andah added.

The Ministry of Communications as indicated by Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful will end the SIM Card re-registration on Sunday, July 31.

However, after agitations by Ghanaians who are yet to complete the process amid the struggle to get hold of their Ghana Cards, the Ministry is considering extending the deadline again.

The Minister will tomorrow address the media on the matter.