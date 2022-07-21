Islamic SHS shootings: Defence Committee of Parliament accuses police of fabricating lies

The Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament has recommended that Speaker Alban Bagbin set up a bi-partisan committee to further investigate the chaos that occurred at the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi.

The Committee, which was tasked by the Speaker to fact-find the issue has accused the Police of fabricating lies.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, 21 July 2022, following the presentation of the report to Parliament, the Chairman of the Committee Kennedy Agyapong noted that the Police denied entering the school, despite the bullets that were found in some of the dormitories.

He said: “When it was referred to us, we first met the Police High rank with the IGP leading it. They told us what actually transpired and the swift decision they took, from Accra to Kumasi. The IGP himself went there, within two hours he was there, which was good. But we realized that when we were on campus, the Islamic School, the report they gave us was different from what the Police told us and we went to the Police because we hear about 8 of them also got injured.

“In the course of that, when I was asking questions, I realised the Inspector was reluctant. I asked several times, did you Police officers enter the campus? They all said no. Meanwhile we have bullets from some of the dormitories that the Police entered.”

He indicated that the Committee had recommended a bi-partisan probe into the matter due to the lies peddled by the police.

“But with the referral, we had a limit so we couldn’t probe into it well, that is why we entered there and we realised they were not telling us the truth or giving us the full picture. That is why we came here asking the Speaker to give Parliament bi-partisan committee, another opportunity to go and investigate so that they can question the Police very well.

“In fact, the IGP did very well, moving from Accra to Kumasi within two hours, I think he did well, no doubt about that but the picture they painted to us, when we went there it was a bit different, that is why the Committee recommended that they should form bi-partisan committee to probe into it further,” Mr Agyapong who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central stated.

Thirty-eight students of the school were rushed to the hospital after they clashed with some police during a demonstration on Monday.

The students were demonstrating against the frequent knockdowns near their school and in their attempts to disperse the demonstrators, the police fired warning shots and tear gas at them.

Out of the 38 students who visited the various hospitals, 22 have been discharged as of Monday and have joined their colleagues on campus.

