Late Atta-Mills' grave wasn't opened during renovation of Asodwe Park – CODA

The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has allayed fears of the family of late President John Evans Atta-Mills over concerns that his body has been desecrated.

According to CODA, at no point during the recent renovation of the Asomdwe Park was his grave opened.

The issuance of the press release became necessary after the brother of the late president, Sammy Atta-Mills expressed anger at Samuel Koku Anyidoho for his role in the renovation of the resting place of his brother without informing his family.

He vowed to take on Mr. Anyidoho while labelling him as a buffoon over suspicion that the grave of late President Mills may have been desecrated.

Read the press release from CODA below for more information on the renovation of the Asomdwe Park:

July 20, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

REDEVELOPMENT OF ASOMDWEE PARK

The Coastal Development Authority, acting upon a directive from the President Akufo-Addo, prioritised the renovation of the burial grounds of the late Professor Atta Mills, former president of the republic.

The Authority liaised with relevant state institutions in charge of state monuments before embarking on the renovation works.

For the avoidance of doubt, the scope of works funded by CODA includes the following:

1. Redesign and construction of ICT lab, library, cafeteria and artifact buildings (completed)

2. Construction of a concrete shed and replacement of alucobond panels over tomb of the Late President. (completed)

3. Construction of fence wall and two restrooms for security staff (completed)

4. Construction of entrance for General Public & VIPs (completed)

5. Paving of 50-metre walkway to and around the tomb with porcelain tiles (completed)

6. Asphalting of driveway to general entrance (ongoing)

7. Landscaping of general area around the tomb (ongoing).

We wish to state that the grave was not opened and therefore no desecration of the body of the former President, H.E John Evans Atta Mills, has taken place.

We therefore assure all well-meaning Ghanaians that the project, which continues to be a top priority for CODA, is well on schedule and will be handed over to the Office of the President for official commissioning, once completed.

Thank you.

-SIGNED-

JERRY AHMED SHAIB (ESQ)

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER