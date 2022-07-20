Is there no sensible person in Akufo-Addo government to remind leadership the dignity of the dead? — Samuel Atta Mills

Brother of late President Atta Mills has questioned "Is there no sensible person in the government to have at least remind them of our cultural and traditional values regarding the respect and dignity of the dead?"

According to Samuel Atta Mills, the family visited the Asomdwee Park on Wednesday morning as part of preparation towards the 10th anniversary commemoration and wreath laying only to be met with shock at the level of desecration and dishonour done to the tomb of the late President, J.E.A Mills.

There have been several commentaries from government through the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) and the opposition NDC as the family of the late president complain bitterly of being left out of the preparations.

Below is the post of Samuel Atta Mills:

We visited the Asomdwee Park this morning as part of our preparation towards the 10th anniversary commemoration and wreath laying and we were shocked at the level of desecration and dishonour done to the tomb of our Late President, J.E.A Mills.

Renovation by government through CODA and a so-called Atta Mills Institute has led to the opening and vandalising the tomb that holds the remains of our illustrious late leader without the consent, notice and authority of any member of the family.

We were struck with utter awe that the government could allow Koku to mislead them to commit such a sacrilegious act. Our Ghanaian culture and practices frowns on such desecration of graves of our departed without the knowledge, authority and presence of close family members. Is there no sensible person in the government to have at least reminded them of our cultural and traditional values regarding the respect and dignity of the dead? Ghana has indeed been killed by this unfortunate government.