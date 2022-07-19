Gross incompetence sent Ghana to IMF during Mahama’s time; things are different now – Kamal Deen

A Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Abdul Kamal Deen, has claimed conditions dragging Ghana to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under President Akufo-Addo are totally different from the last time the country sought support from the fund.

Speaking to TV3 on the New Day programme on Tuesday, July 19, the NPP Communicator shared that Ghana went to the IMF under the erstwhile Mahama administration because of its gross incompetence.

In his view, that is not the case during the time of President Akufo-Addo although he has equally taken Ghana to the IMF.

“Gross incompetence, to the extent that [John Mahama] himself said he had assumed the status of a dead goat. Dumsor occurred because of their abysmal performance,” Kamal Deen stressed.

The NPP Deputy Communications Director added, “What got us to go to IMF after Senchi under Mahama? The factors that got us to go to IMF today, were they the same then? No.

“[John Mahama] had said Prof Mills bequeathed a great economy to [him] but you couldn’t sustain and destroyed, he ran to IMF.

President Akufo-Addo communicated his government's intention to seek support from the IMF early this month.

Subsequently, officials of the fund have visited Ghana to gather first-hand information and hold in-person talks with the government and other stakeholders including the Finance Committee of Parliament.

The IMF team left Ghana last week but is in contact with the government team as discussions continue to agree on a programme that will help the country come out of current economic distress.