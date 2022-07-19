Gov’t must give account for Covid levy – Murtala Mohammed

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Constituency, Murtala Mohammed has expressed his displeasure about the lack of accountability from the government on the Coronavirus (Covid1-19) levy.

The government in 2019 introduced the Covid levy as a means to raise money to help in combating the pandemic.

Speaking to TV3 on the New Day programme, Murtala Mohammed has made the demand for the government to tell Ghanaians how much has been accrued from the levy in the last three years.

“Ghanaians deserve to know how much they have paid so far into the Covid levy,” the Tamale Central MP shared.

Unhappy with the government’s handling of the economy, the Tamale Central MP further indicated that it is important the government sits up to address critical issues presenting numerous challenges to the citizenry.

He fumed over continuous insistence by government officials that free water and electricity were provided to cushion Ghanaians when the pandemic was prime.

According to him, the government is making the people pay back what was given as free and as a result, it was never free as was painted.

“They never gave free water and free electricity. You gave free water and electricity and asked us to pay back, how can that be free?” Murtala Mohammed questioned.