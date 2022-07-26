IMF isn't the permanent solution to our economic woes - Apostle King Mashal

26.07.2022 LISTEN

A Kumasi based popular man of God, Apostle Dr. Dirl Airl King Mashal has said government's decision to seek an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout is not a permanent solution to Ghana's economic woes.

According to the Apostle who is the founder and leader of the Soldiers of Christ Prayer Group of All Churches, God has through a prophecy revealed to him, a key that could help President Akufo-Addo unlock economic potential.

Apostle King Mashal who was speaking to the correspondent in reaction to the public views on whether the IMF loan can possibly deliver the country from its economic predicaments or not indicated that borrowing from external sources is not the plan of God for Ghana to build a prosperous economy.

He noted that the current economic crisis is spiritual.

According to King Mashal God has revealed to him on 8th, 9th and 11th July 2022 the key to economic freedom.

He said the President should invite him (King Mashal) to the Flagstaff house to show him (Nana Addo) the said key God has revealed to him.

Giving Bible references to justify his prophecy on how God freed the Israelites at the time the country was in difficulties under Prophet Elijah, Apostle Mashal cited 1st Kings 17-1 to 16 and 2nd Kings7- 1 to 2.

Apostle Dr Airl Dirl King Mashal allegedly recalled that when the country was in crisis during the regimes of the late John Jerry Rawlings and the sitting ex-President John Agyekum Kufour, God revealed a secret key to him.

He claims both Presidents sent down delegates to him for the key to help tackle the problems the country faced.

According to him, President Akufo Addo can find out from the former Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon S.K. Boafo who was also a former Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region who President Kufour delegated to see him for details.