Arise Ghana demo chaos: Ghana Police educates public on demonstrations

The Ghana Police Service has today, taken up the challenge to educate the public regarding demonstrations and special events in the country.

The police indicated that the move has been necessitated by the occurrence of violence during the Arise Ghana Demonstration.

In a Twitter post on July 6, the police stated that, per law, demonstrations, precessions and all special events to be held must have permission from the police at least five (5) days prior to the scheduled date.

A letter in writing seeking permission should contain date, time and routes.

Suspicion of violence by the police will mean that routes and dates must be rescheduled within 48 hours.

In an impasse, the Ghana Police Service asserts that the next move will be to head to court and go by the court ruling as seen during the Arise Ghana demonstration.

According to the police, failure of organizers to go by directives and abide by the law will lead to sanctions. Punishment my come in the form of fines or imprisonment or both.

On June 28 and 29, members of the pressure group, Arise Ghana took to the street to protest the high cost of living in the country.

On the first day, June 28, the police and demonstrators engaged in a violent clash over the route for the march.

Some 12 policemen were injured from the pelting of stones compelling the police to fire tear gas and rubber bullets at the protestors.

On the second day June 29, some 29 demonstrators were said to have been arrested for the destruction of public property among others.

Subsequently, the Ghana Police Service said it was going to arrest organizers of the demonstration for the destruction of public property and display of violence during what was to be a peaceful demonstration.