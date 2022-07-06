IMF negotiation team should include experts, independent minds — Prof. Gyampo

A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has said the team to negotiate with the IMF should include persons who are not party loyalists.

He said experts and independent minded persons should be included for the purposes of national interest.

In a Facebook post today, he stressed that the selection of a team should not be loaded with “winner-takes-all and winner-knows-all.”

“The selection of an IMF bailout must not be saddled with Winner-Takes-All-and Winner-Knows-All. Other experts and independent minds who aren’t party people must be included for the sake of the national interest,” he stated.

The team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to begin negotiations on a bailout programme for Ghana.

On July 1, the Ministry of Information announced that the President had directed Finance Minister, Ken-Ofori Atta to begin engagements with the IMF for a possible bailout.

This was after government had sworn that the E-levy was the saving grace.