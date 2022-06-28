I can't be guilty because my brother won government contract — Deputy Sanitation Minister

The Deputy Minister for Sanitation, Hon Amidu Issahaku Chinnia has described as strange calls for his removal following claims that his brother and others won contracts at the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council when he served as a Deputy Minister in the region then.

Speaking to the media in Accra, Hon Chinnia explained that he cannot be deemed culpable in a matter involving a company and people he knows are businessmen who deal in lawful businesses.

"The company won the said contracts under reference through competitive tender.

"It is only natural that the company be treated as a separate legal entity which has nothing to do with me," he stated.

He indicated that he was neither a shareholder nor a director of his brother's company.

For this reason, calls by Ghana Integrity Initiative for his interdiction is misplaced.

The Deputy Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for the Sisala East in the Upper West Region has therefore called on his constituents to disregard the mischief and orchestration to tarnish his image.

According to him, he is unperturbed about any investigations against him since his hands are clean.

Hon Amidu Issahaku Chinnia stressed that he was available for any investigations to prove his innocence.