KIA: Passanger complained of tiredness, difficulty breathing — GAC confirms death

A passsenger died soon after arriving at Kotoka International Airport (KIA), management confirms.

He died after complaining of tiredness and difficulty in breathing.

The management of the Ghana Airport Company (GAC) in a press release issued on Saturday, June 18, sighted by this portal, disclosed that the said passenger, whose name is withheld, is a middle-aged man who was on a flight from Dulles International Airport, Washington.

According to their reports, the late passenger arrived at the Kotoka International Airport around 10:20 am on Friday, June 17, 2022, and started sobbing about tiredness and difficulty in breathing.

He soon became unconscious after being offered a wheelchair at the arrival hall to relieve stress and was conveyed to the airport clinic for medical attention but died shortly after, according to the press release.

The Ghana police service at the airport was informed of his death as the airport protocols demand.

The Ghana Airport Company Limited has initiated an investigation into the matter.

GAC, further, extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

