Tema West Municipal Assembly to plant 5,000 trees

Tema, June 11, CDA Consult - The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) is to plant 5,000 trees as part of the 2022 Green Ghana Tree Planting Campaign Ms. Anna Adukwei Addo, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive has stated.

As part of the mandate, the Assembly planted some seedlings around The Place Restaurant at Baatsona and at the Sakumono TWMA Junior High School where coconut trees were planted.

Ms. Addo stated that the assembly was working in collaboration with the Forestry Commission, Educational Director, Regional Coordination Council, and other stakeholders to help with the project, the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has gathered.

She said it is the Assembly’s responsibility to ensure that the plants grow well and that with support from the Agriculture department, environmental, and sanitation team.

“Trees are significant in our lives therefore we must make it a point to grow them and I believe we can make this project work when we work together. There would be constant monitoring after we have successfully planted all the seedlings and it is not going to be just a one-day show.

“I love plants and have a handful of them at my residence hence the joy of working on this project to Green Tema West Municipality,” she expressed.

Ms Addo noted that the Tema West Municipal Assembly joined the Green Ghana Tree Planting campaign which was an initiative by the government to plant 20 million seedlings across the country this year.

She recounted that about 60 percent of the trees planted last year in the municipality survived adding that others that did not were due to the harsh weather conditions but had been replaced.

She appealed to the public to take the Green Ghana project seriously because human beings depended on trees for survival adding that “if there were no tress, I do not know what will happen to mankind, and as the adage goes, when the last tree dies the last man also dies”.