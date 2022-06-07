Bawumia inaugurates US$131.6million Ghana TVET Service Headquarters in Accra

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, has inaugurated the newly-completed state-of-the-art Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service headquarters at East Legon, Greater Accra Region.

At the ceremony, the Vice President also inaugurated the Applied Technology Institute as well as the distribution of vehicles.

Delivering his address, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared his excitement about the completion of the TVET Service headquarters, adding that he is confident it will lead to the transformation of TVET in Ghana.

“The project has been completed. It has been delivered and the completion of this project has brought a sigh of relief to the management of the Ghana TVET Service, the beneficiary institutions, students, and the general public,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared.

While commending the Minister of Education and the management of TVET Service for their hard work, the Vice President extended appreciation to the Planet One Group for executing the project in record time.

“I’m happy to state that in spite of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, Planet One Group has successfully completed the project on time. Thank you very much to the chairman and consultant of Planet One Group,” Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia added.

The Vice President in his speech admonished the management of the TVET Service to take very care of the facilities of the new headquarters.

He also implored students who will be benefiting from the facilities to display patriotism and endeavour to make the government and their parents proud.

“It is my hope that the beneficiaries of these state-of-the-art facilities and vehicles shall demonstrate a high level of patriotism and professionalism in their usage to serve the intended purpose.

“I urge the management and staff of the Ghana TVET Service to serve as an example in the area of the maintenance of these facilities for other institutions to emulate and I trust you can do it,” H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stressed.

Mounting the podium to deliver her speech, Mrs. Mawusi Nudekor Awity who is Director-General of the Ghana TVET Service described today’s occasion as a demonstration of a commitment by the government to see a better TVET in the country.

She indicated that the Modernization of Vocational Education System Project in Ghana is helping the youth acquire skills to meet the requirement of job markets in the world.

She said the project has revised hopes and brought smiles to many homes.

On behalf of Ghanaians, Mrs. Mawusi Nudekor Awity expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for the investment in TVET education.

She disclosed that with TVET now the preferred education in Ghana, her service is in the process of implementing startups for graduate TVET students with the help of donor partners.

The inauguration of the TVET Service headquarters and the Applied Technology Institute is under the Modernization of Vocational Education System Project in Ghana.

The governmental projects to boost TVET education in the country have classroom blocks, ICT Centres, administration blocks, workshops, male and female dormitories, and the installation of workshop equipment.

In addition to the TVET Service headquarters and Applied Technology Institute, 37 buses, 23 double cabin pickups, 2 tractors, 3 Toyota Fortuners and 1 Toyota V8 land cruiser have been handed over to the TVET Service for distribution.

The overall expenditure for the project is $131.6 million.