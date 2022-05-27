Muslims belief in peace as key to build prosperous society — National Vice Prez of Zongo Chiefs

27.05.2022 LISTEN

The National Vice President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs Alhaji Omar has said Muslim belief in peace is a tool that helps build a peaceful society towards economic development.

He urged Ghanaians to treat with contempt the notion created by some people that Islam is a violent religion.

Speaking to the correspondent in an exclusive telephone interview, Alhaji Omar who also doubles as the President of the Eastern Regional branch of the Council of Zongo Chiefs expressed his goodwill message to the Muslims for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

He also congratulated the Muslim youth for celebrating the Ramadan in a moderate and peaceful manner.

Alhaji Omar who also holds office as the President of Akyem Abuakwa Council of Zongo Chiefs cautioned the youth to avoid unhealthy and risky behaviours that could destroy their future.

He mentioned reckless motor riding, vandalism, smoking and quick temperament among others that have tagged the Muslim youth negatively.

These attitudes, Chief Omar pointed out have caused many deaths and disabilities to Muslim youths especially during and after celebrations of Ramadan.

Alhaji Omar reiterated that Ramadan remains as a holy period in Islam and advised Muslims to avoid tendencies that could undermine the essence of the Ramadan celebration.

Chief Omar charged Muslims to continue showing love to people, support the needy and most importantly be committed to the teaching of Islam.