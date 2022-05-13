ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC will win 2024 elections unless EC conspires with another party to rob us – Haruna Iddrisu

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines NDC will win 2024 elections unless EC conspires with another party to rob us – Haruna Iddrisu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has expressed optimism about the chances of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning the 2024 general elections, insisting that the only way it will not assume power in 2025 is when the Electoral Commission decides to rob the party.

Speaking to GHOne TV in an interview, Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP) Haruna Iddrisu has stressed that victory is coming to NDC.

“The NDC will win the 2024 Elections. The only threat to it is the conspiracy of an electoral commission which may decide to collude with other political parties to rob us of our victory,” the Minority Leader shared.

According to him, the NDC will approach the next general elections with all seriousness. He warns that should the state security agencies try to be biased, the party will resist to demand neutrality.

“The state security agencies, if they fail to demonstrate neutrality, the NDC will stand up to them in 2024 because we have a right to self-defense,” Haruna Iddrisu cautioned.

The MP added, “If they cannot act neutral and responsibly, and decide that they are going to side with the ruling elite and ruling government, we will bear the consequences of it with them because we want the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people to reflect in the 2024 elections.”

Meanwhile, Haruna Iddrisu has assured Ghanaian that the next NDC government will repeal the E-Levy Act in the first 100 days when it assumes power.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Hygiene permit for Marwako’s East Legon branch expired; La branch doesn't have – FDA
13.05.2022 | Headlines
2024 Elections: We will stand up to state security agencies if they fail to demonstrate neutrality – Minority
13.05.2022 | Headlines
With parliamentary majority 'pickpocketing' E-Levy will be repealed in the first 100 days of next NDC gov’t – Haruna Iddrisu
13.05.2022 | Headlines
FDA shuts down two other branches of Marwako over suspected food poisoning
12.05.2022 | Headlines
Food Poisoning: Taking Marwako to court won’t resolve the issue – PRO
12.05.2022 | Headlines
PNC expels Apasera, Dani Baah for breaching constitution; orders 12 others to step aside
12.05.2022 | Headlines
You preach heaven yet afraid to die; pastors part of Ghana’s problems – Osofo Kyiriabosom
12.05.2022 | Headlines
Marwako in trouble as East Legon branch shut down over alleged mass food poisoning
12.05.2022 | Headlines
Allow Article 71 office holders pay tariff price hike and leave the poor alone – Prof. Gyampo
12.05.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line