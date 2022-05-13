NDC will win 2024 elections unless EC conspires with another party to rob us – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has expressed optimism about the chances of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning the 2024 general elections, insisting that the only way it will not assume power in 2025 is when the Electoral Commission decides to rob the party.

Speaking to GHOne TV in an interview, Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP) Haruna Iddrisu has stressed that victory is coming to NDC.

“The NDC will win the 2024 Elections. The only threat to it is the conspiracy of an electoral commission which may decide to collude with other political parties to rob us of our victory,” the Minority Leader shared.

According to him, the NDC will approach the next general elections with all seriousness. He warns that should the state security agencies try to be biased, the party will resist to demand neutrality.

“The state security agencies, if they fail to demonstrate neutrality, the NDC will stand up to them in 2024 because we have a right to self-defense,” Haruna Iddrisu cautioned.

The MP added, “If they cannot act neutral and responsibly, and decide that they are going to side with the ruling elite and ruling government, we will bear the consequences of it with them because we want the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people to reflect in the 2024 elections.”

Meanwhile, Haruna Iddrisu has assured Ghanaian that the next NDC government will repeal the E-Levy Act in the first 100 days when it assumes power.