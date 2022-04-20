Embrace knowledge-based technology - Islamic Cleric urges youth

The Ghana Islamic Council for Development and Humanitarian Service (ICODEHS) has challenged the youth to embrace information technology knowledge to promote and develop their businesses to solve complex societal issues that is how we can change the future of the country.

Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim, who is an Islamic Cleric and ICODEHS Executive Director, therefore, urged the youth to embrace knowledge-based technology, innovation, and an entrepreneurial spirit to promote national economic development.

Speaking in an interview with the media as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema on Wednesday Sheikh Ibrahim said “The younger generation is different from the older generation in terms of technology. The youth should come out with ideas, using technology as their aide”.

The ICODEHS Executive Director said one of the biggest advantages of getting started with entrepreneurship at a young age is the opportunity to learn important skills such as teamwork, networking, problem-solving, critical thinking, innovation, and self-discipline.

Sheikh Ibrahim who is also an author explained that entrepreneurship is the future of the youth and that no country has been able to solve unemployment issues without placing its youth on the pathway of entrepreneurship.

He beseeched the government and private entities to support the enterprise of the Ghanaian youth.

Sheikh Ibrahim indicated that “the world has changed and the world has gone beyond paper qualifications pointing out the fact that, the world is interested in ideas, and skills”.

He urged the government and the private sector to rise, and support the youth to be innovative and creative through technology and entrepreneurship programmes.