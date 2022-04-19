'Fresh face' will revitalise NDC's 2024 victory prospects' – EIU

19.04.2022 LISTEN

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted that the National Democratic Congress will win the 2024 polls but says it expects the biggest opposition party to revitalise its prospects with a fresh face on the ballot box rather than former President John Mahama.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent president, Mr Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term”.

“The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate,” the report said.

The report noted: “Our baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change”.

“The NDC, therefore, stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections”.

Apart from Mr Mahama who is rumoured to be considering a comeback, a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, who also served as Finance Minister under President John Mills, has publicly expressed interest in becoming the flagbearer of the NDC ahead of the 2024 elections.

Source: Classfmonline.com