SC ruling on Assin North MP’s case sound application of the principle of law – Attorney General

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has insisted that today's Supreme Court ruling on the case involving the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson is an application of the principle of law.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, restrained James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as the Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency.

The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court in a 5-2 ruling said the MP is restrained from holding himself out as an MP for the area.

Speaking to the media after the apex court decision today, Godfred Yeboah Dame stressed that based on precedence, the Supreme Court ruling is the right call.

“For me, this is a sound application of the principle of law that has long been established by the Supreme Court in Yeboah against G.H Mensah way back in 1997/98 and then the recent Zenator where Atuguba established clearly that it is the opening of nominations that should be the determining factor as to whether a person is qualified to stand for election or not.

“There ought to be equal application of the law. The same faith befell,” the Attorney General told the media.

In his view, bye-elections should have been conducted by the Electoral Commission in the Assin North Constituency a long time ago.

He said now with the latest ruling from the Supreme Court, the road should be cleared for the elections to be held.

Meanwhile, Baba Jamal who is a member of the legal team of James Gyakye Quayson says the ruling is vehemently rejected.

Speaking to the press, he bemoaned the fact that the people of Assin North have lost their representation in parliament.

According to him, today is a sad day for Ghana.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

