Ada MP supports tidal waves victims

The Member of Parliament for the Ada Constituency Ms. Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah has donated items, including bags of rice, mattresses, cooking oil, and street lights among others to be distributed among the Ada Tidal Waves victims and the communities.

“This donation is a relief for you but that is not to say our problems are over. I am once again using this opportunity to call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that the Ada Sea Defence project continues in earnest,” she stated during the presentation monitored by Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Ada at the weekend.

Ms. Cudjoe-Ghansah in an interview with newsmen after presenting the items to the Chiefs and people of Azizakpe, one of the affected communities stated that the items were to aid the residents in their moment of calamity.

The Azizakpe is also the last island community in the District where the Volta River meets the Atlantic Ocean.

She assured the residents that through Parliament, she would pursue a permanent solution to the menace noting that, the street lights would end the darkness in the various areas.

“I am hurt by the nature of devastation of the constituents by the tidal waves and could not sit and watch them perish by the disaster hence the support to aid alleviate their sufferings,” she said.

The MP bemoaned the devastating effects of the ravaging sea on coastal and island communities adding that the coastal flooding currently; "happening to us is as a result of climate change”.

She reiterated the need for the government to urgently continue the Ada Sea Defence project.

Nene Daniel Toku IV, the Chief of Azizakpe expressed the gratitude of the residents to the MP adding, "this comes at a time that my people are grappling with accommodation and other challenges because our homes have been submerged.

"We have been struggling for a place to lay our heads due to the devastation caused by the sea.

“We have been crying and appealing for support and have been in the hope that the powers that seat on the decision table will heed our calls so for MP to come in at this time, I am sure it is the greatest of a relief for us, we are grateful," he said.

He noted that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) of the Ada East District Assembly came to assess the area and damage caused but has not returned to them yet for support.

"NADMO came here so we are still looking up to them to fulfill its promise of providing a temporal accommodation for the victims. I’m of the hope that iitione soon to give this person a decent place of living," he added.

The Ada tidal wave displaced thousands of residents in Coastal and Island communities which include Azizakpe, Azizanya, Kewunor, Kewuse, Pediatorkope, Kpetsupanya, Alorkpem, Ayigbo, Lolonya, Agblabanya, and Anyamam.

Properties worth millions of Ghana Cedis have also submerged under the sea with no help in sight for the residents.