EPA donates sanitation materials to Fachi Little Flower school

As part of efforts to promote institutional and environmental sanitation, the Northern Regional Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, organised a cleanup exercise at the Fachi Little Flower School Complex, a privately owned basic school in the Tamale Metropolis.

The exercise which took place in the early hours of Wednesday created the opportunity for the EPA to advocate the need for institutions, especially schools to take environmental cleanliness seriously.

It also created room for the EPA to present some sanitation materials to the school, and also motivate them for being noted as one of the most cleaned schools in the metropolis.

Some of the materials donated included dust bins, brooms, Veronica buckets, among others.

The donation according to the agency was aimed at supporting the school in its quest to improve environmental cleanliness.

The Assistant Programmes Officer at the EPA for the Northern Region, Karim Jato Sayibu, speaking to the media, on the sidelines of the exercise, urged institutions to take the business of environmental cleanliness serious.

He also encouraged schools to train their students on the need to protect the environment and also to promote environmental safety and health.

He said the agency was dedicated to improving, conserving and promoting the country’s environment and striving for environmentally sustainable development with sound, efficient resource management, taking into account social and equity issues.

"As part of our mandate we usually give awareness and also sensitisation at the basic schools, 'As the saying goes, catch them Young, and they will yours forever, so at this tender age, we want to conscientise them on the need for sanitation.

"We are here at the Fachi Little Flower this morning to do some cleanup exercise with them, we have also made some donation to boost their sanitation in the school," he intimated.

The Environmental Tutor at the Fachi Little Flower School Complex, Mr. Abdulai Manan who received the materials on behalf of the school, thanked the EPA for the gesture and pledged to ensure that the school becomes even more cleaner.

"The gesture is a very kind one, and we need for of such kind of donations, we promised that we are going to make good use of the materials," he emphasised.