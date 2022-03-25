Artificial Intelligence key to unlock the future - Dr Kpodar

Artificial Intelligence (AI) use of simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions has assumed national discourse and Ghana must prepare to launch in that space.

“The term may also be applied to any machine that exhibits traits associated with a human mind such as learning and problem-solving,” Dr Chris Kpodar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solomon Investments Ghana Limited has indicated.

Dr Kpodar, who is also a Chief Technical Advisor for the Centre for Greater Impact Africa (CGIA), noted that the advent of Artificial Intelligence has become necessary in all spheres of life and gradually becoming the future, Ghana and other third world countries must join the technological drive through strategic policies.

He admonished that Ghana and Africa as a whole, take artificial intelligence more seriously and implement some of these services in the agricultural, energy, educational and all other relevant sectors that tip a balance in favour of achieving a sustainable world.

He stated that the artificial intelligence resonance is a multi-sectorial discipline that is hinged around social, political, environmental and most especially, economic grounds because that is the blood engine of every country’s development.

Dr Kpodar who served as Consultant for Africa and the Middle East advising governments and companies on investment said this when answering a question on Ghana’s crude oil and the viability of TOR at a forum organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office.

The forum which was on the topic: “Artificial Intelligence and sustainable development,” was attended by Reverend Dr Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, an economist, and CGIA Executive Director; Mr Mohammed Malik, CGIA Technical Advisor, and an Indian Investor; Mr. Percy Opata, CGIA Corporate Secretary; Mr. Samuel Akoetey CGIA Head of Business Development and Mr. Frank Ofoe Zotorvi, CGIA Head of Legal Affairs.

Dr Kpodar formerly of the United Nations encouraged young people to learn and draw level with the new trends of artificial intelligence and its benefits and implications on industrialisation.

“Everyone who wants to be relevant in this age does not require just reading and writing but knowing and applying artificial intelligence, therefore, I have always advocated that no education should take place without practical training”, he said.

Dr Kpodar explained that artificial intelligence alone is able to make the world food-sufficient and poverty-free if adopted and applied well.

This, he explained that artificial intelligence could be used for a wide range of things including setting rain patterns favourable for planting and harvesting seasons which will be a more sustainable way of producing and storing food all year long.