Kofi Ahovi is 2nd runner up at maiden MTN Bright Media Awards

The Editor of Business Week Ghana, Kofi Ahovi, has emerged the second runner up in the online category at the maiden MTN Ghana Bright Media Awards, held in Accra on March 11, 2022.

The award ceremony forms part of the telecom giant's 25th anniversary celebrations.

His article touched on how mobile money service has changed the lives of vendors by providing them with employment thereby addressing, to a large extent, the critical issue of unemployment in the country. And how for others, it is a secondary source of income to augment their income.

Receiving the award, Ahovi thanked MTN for organizing and recognizing journalists contribution to the growth of the telecom industry and the country. He prayed that such kind gestures will continue and further called on other stakeholders to do same in motivating journalists and promoting journalistic standards in the country.

Over 70 entries were received by the organizers from media practitioners from across the country.

Other award winners

In the online category, the winners were Samuel Dowuona of Tech24gh, Rev Dr. Felix Klutse of Business Day Ghana and Kofi Ahovi of Businessweek.

For the print category, the winners were Ama Barfi Achaah of Daily Graphic, Michael Abataye of Ghanaian Times and Suleiman Mustapha of Daily Graphic.

In the TV category, Francisca Sedinam Arhin of GhOne TV, Kweku Bolton of GBC, and Phil John Quartey were the winners.

For the radio category, Thomas Tetteh and Rosemond Adjetey won prizes in the first and second slots.

Other special awards were also given to some media institutions and deserving individuals including Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA) which Kofi Ahovi is the vice president.