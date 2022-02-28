Fast, pray against NPP MPs to always lack numbers in Parliament if you don’t want E-Levy – Akandoh to constituents

28.02.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso, Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has charged his constituents to fast and pray if they do not want to see the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) bill passed by Parliament.

According to the Juaboso MP, although the Minority group will continue to oppose the passing of the levy, votes from all 137 Majority MPs plus the vote of the only independent MP for Fomena could shift things in the favour of the government.

At a programme to engage his constituents on the E-Levy, Mintah Akandoh told his people that if indeed they do not want to see the implementation of the new tax, then they should fast and pray without ceasing.

“You say you don’t want the E-Levy and that when the issue is raised before the house, I should vote against it. You say that even if all the 275 MPs support the levy, I as your MP should vote against it.

“Then you have to pray and fast against the NPP having all their numbers in the chamber. It’s the only way to kick against it. Because even if we (NDC) oppose it, the NPP will approve it with their numbers, if they’re all present,” the Juaboso MP told his constituents.

The levy has been met by strong opposition not only from the Minority in Parliament but Ghanaians who argue that the country is already experiencing hard times and for that matter, the e-levy will make the situation worst to survive.

When approved by parliament in its current state, the citizenry will pay a 1.50% tax on financial electronic transactions that exceed GHS100 per day including Mobile Money transactions.