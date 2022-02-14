ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'We queued to vote and we shall hold you to account' – Korankye Ankrah to political leaders

Headlines 'We queued to vote and we shall hold you to account' – Korankye Ankrah to political leaders
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Founder and General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah has called on Ghanaians to always hold political actors accountable after vesting power in them.

he said it is the duty of every Christian to make sure that those “we entrust power into their care, they are properly accountable”.

“We the people of Ghana, we have resolved that not only shall we go to queue and to vote for our leaders anymore and go to sleep, we won’t do that again. When we vote for them we shall call them to accountability,” he said.

“They will have to account for the power that we vested in them. We’ll call on them to account for the promises that they make for which we elect them. We are telling them this is not going to be assignment of journalists and courts only, but every citizen of this nation including those of us worshiping at the Royal House Chapel. As a matter of fact, every Christian, it is your responsibility to make sure that those we entrust power into their care, they are properly accountable,” the Apostle General added.

Apostle Sam Korankye Ankrah said these when two persons, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson and Accra FM’s Bobie Ansah charged with alleged publication of false news visited his church to seek prayers and God’s intervention.

Praying for the duo, Apostle Korankye Ankrah said: “The freedom of the press will move to another level as a result of this case. Our nation will be a better place by the time this case is over. The press would be enhanced as a result of their case”.

Mensah Thompson was charged for a Facebook post alleging that the family members of President Akufo-Addo travelled on the presidential jet to the United Kingdom (UK) for shopping during the Christmas holidays.

Bobbie Ansah has also been charged for publication of false news and offensive conduct.

He is also alleged to have accused the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Wife of the Vice President Samira Bawumia of fraudulently acquiring state lands at the AU village to construct the Rebecca Foundation.

—classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Oliver Barker-Vormawor charged with treason felony for allegedly threatening coup
14.02.2022 | Headlines
Arrested FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor faces court today
14.02.2022 | Headlines
Tamale: 24-year-old man chased to chief's palace, shot dead by Police in Lamashegu
14.02.2022 | Headlines
We don’t support harassment of journalists – Sam Korankye Ankrah
14.02.2022 | Headlines
Full rollout of GhanaCard ePassport starts March 1
13.02.2022 | Headlines
Lamashegu: One injured after policeman allegedly shot at him in Chief’s palace
13.02.2022 | Headlines
Oliver Barker-Vormawor on hunger strike in detention; refuses food and water – #FixTheCountry Movement
13.02.2022 | Headlines
Make sure Ghana does not return to criminal libel regime – CSOs to Godfred Dame
13.02.2022 | Headlines
Dr Gideon Boako: Ignore the wrong interpretation of ICAO’s statement, Ghanacard is valid for travel as e-passport
13.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line