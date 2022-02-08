Appiatse Explosion: We are not guilty of the breaches but we will pay the US$6million fine – Maxam

Maxam Company Limited has denied breaching any regulations leading to the explosion at Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Western Region.

However, the management of the company has accepted the $6 million fine from the government saying it will pay to ensure it continues its business operations.

“Maxam has noted the findings made by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources from its review of the tragic road accident and its assessment of how to avoid a recurrence. The Ministry has determined that there were certain breaches by Maxam in its operations and has imposed a fine of US$1 million on the company. None of these breaches were the cause of the tragic road accident and all of them relate to the transport carried out by Arthaans Logistics.

“Based on a different interpretation of the applicable regulations, we believe that Maxam has not committed any of those breaches, however, to ensure the continuity of the business, to be able to supply our customers, to protect the employment of our workers and sub-contractors, Maxam has decided to pay the fine and will comply with the measures of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources,” a statement from the management of Maxam has said.

In addition to the $1 million, Maxam as part of its commitment to Ghana and its welfare has agreed to the payment of additional Five Million United States Dollars or its cedi equivalent.

“We are indeed saddened by the incident and we express our heartfelt sympathy to Ghana, particularly, members of the Appiatse community for the loss of lives, property, and livelihoods.

“Maxam will ensure it is in full compliance with the new regulatory measures announced by the Ministry and will continue to conduct its operations in accordance with the laws of Ghana and international best practices. Maxam wishes to emphasize its sympathy with the Appiatse community,” the Maxam statement adds.

A statement issued by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Kinapor on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, disclosed a review of reports of the committee set up to look into the Appiatse explosion established regulatory breaches on the part of Maxam Ghana Limited in respect of the manufacture, storage, and transportation of explosives for mining and other civil works.

It is as a result of the said breaches that Maxam is now set to pay a fine of $1 million, plus the $5 million.