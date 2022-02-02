Police woman killed by speeding vehicle at Gomoa Dominase

A 29-year-old police woman, Constable Comfort Fabiri stationed at Gomoa Dominase in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has lost her life after she was hit and ran over by a speeding vehicle.

The vehicle, a Toyota commercial van with registration number GS 4746-20 sped through a checkpoint where the late officer was stationed.

Police sources say the incident happened around 3am when the driver of the vehicle who was travelling from Accra to Tarkwa failed to stop after he was signaled by the late police constable, running over her and killing her instantly.

The driver is currently in the grips of the Gomoa Dominase police.

The Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is expected to visit the area, the crime scene and family of the constable.