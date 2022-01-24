ModernGhana logo
I’m not an MP; don’t blame me if you fail to get E-Levy passed – Bagbin to Majority

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO
The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has stressed that he cannot be blamed by the Majority if they fails to secure the needed votes to have the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) passed.

The Speaker was largely blamed by some Members of Parliament from the Majority side late last year when the house went on recess without approving the controversial E-Levy.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association workshop, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has advised the Majority to focus on engaging the Minority on the levy to reach a consensus that would make it easier for it to be passed.

He noted that if the Majority MPs fail to do so, they should not turn around to blame him.

“The only way is to get the two sides to consult and to dialogue with each other, to cooperate, to compromise, to collaborate to achieve consensus, this is an imperative imposed on us political leaders by the people of Ghana, we have no choice.

“So when the other side fails to gather their number and a decision doesn’t favour them, the Speaker cannot be the cause…I am not a member of parliament in Ghana,” Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin said.

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Parliament will officially resume sitting after breaking in December for the Christmas festivities.

Journalist

