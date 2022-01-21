ModernGhana logo
Bogoso explosion: Strict regulatory enforcement, compliance of protocols could have averted needless loss of lives, properties — Minority

By Ananpansah B. Abraham
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
The Minority in the Parliament is of the firm conviction that, the unfortunate explosion at Bogoso in the South-Western part of Ghana that claimed at least 13 lives could have been averted if there was strict regulatory enforcement and compliance of protocols.

The Ranking Member for Mines and Energy Committee and the National Democratic Congress legislator for Yapei/Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor in a press statement copied to this reporter indicated that there were strict laid down protocols to be followed in the transportation of such mining explosives in accordance with LI2177.

He called for an independent probe into the unfortunate incident, whilst impressing on government to as a matter of urgency support the affected victims.

"It is our firm conviction that with strict regulatory enforcement and compliance of protocols, this unfortunate incident could have been averted," he stated.

Read the full statement below:

Press Release

For Immediate Release

21st January, 2022

MINORITY CALLS FOR AN INDEPENDENT ENQUIRY INTO THE BOGOSO EXPLOSION

The Minority in Parliament has received the tragic news of an explosion in Apiate, a town close to Bogoso in the Western Region in which several lives and properties were lost.

Credible reports confirm that a motorcycle run into a vehicle carrying explosives resulting in the carnage leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

This incident is unacceptable because there are strict laid down protocols to be followed during transportation of such explosives in accordance with LI2177.

It is our firm conviction that with strict regulatory enforcement and compliance of protocols, this unfortunate incident could have been averted.

The Minority is therefore calling for an impartial enquiry into this heart-wrenching accident and unfortunate lost of at least seventeen lives and destruction of several properties.

This enquiry among others will prevent the recurrence of such an incident in the future.

We therefore call on the government to do all within its powers to support the affected people in order to ameliorate their lost.

The Minority wish to join well meaning Ghanaians to commiserate and share in the pain and anguish of all affected people.

Signed

John Abdulai Jinapor

Ranking Member, Mines and Energy Committee

TOP STORIES

