Bogoso explosion: Motorcycle crashes vehicle carry mining explosives; victims rushed to hospitals, clinic

Several victims of the gas explosion at Bogoso in the Western Region have been admitted at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality, Modernghana News can report.

This has been confirmed by the Ghana Police Service helping the National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management organisation (NADMO) to bring Thursday afternoon’s exposition under control.

Preliminary investigation by the Police has established that a vehicle with mining explosives from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

Find more in the Police statement below:

Public Emergency Alert Update!

Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.

The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.

An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.

Reinforcement of resources and personnel have been deployed to effectively handle the incident.

We continue to urge the public to remain calm as we manage the situation.

Further updates regarding the emergency evacuation of the injured will be communicated in due course.