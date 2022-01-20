ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.01.2022 Headlines

Bogoso explosion: Motorcycle crashes vehicle carry mining explosives; victims rushed to hospitals, clinic

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Bogoso explosion: Motorcycle crashes vehicle carry mining explosives; victims rushed to hospitals, clinic
20.01.2022 LISTEN

Several victims of the gas explosion at Bogoso in the Western Region have been admitted at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality, Modernghana News can report.

This has been confirmed by the Ghana Police Service helping the National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management organisation (NADMO) to bring Thursday afternoon’s exposition under control.

Preliminary investigation by the Police has established that a vehicle with mining explosives from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.

An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches, among others to accommodate surviving victims.

Meanwhile, reinforcement of personnel have been deployed to handle the incident.

Find more in the Police statement below:

Public Emergency Alert Update!

Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.

The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.

An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.

Reinforcement of resources and personnel have been deployed to effectively handle the incident.

We continue to urge the public to remain calm as we manage the situation.

Further updates regarding the emergency evacuation of the injured will be communicated in due course.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.

More on this story

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Explosion: Entire Apiati community is dead, can't be inhabited by humans — NADMO
20.01.2022 | Headlines
W/R: Explosion recorded at Bogoso; scores feared dead [Video]
20.01.2022 | Headlines
Government to cut expenditure by up to 20% — Ken Ofori-Atta
20.01.2022 | Headlines
Don't behave like the English League system, keep Milovan Rajevac despite 2021 AFCON disaster – Ben Ephson to GFA
20.01.2022 | Headlines
Ghana’s economic woes has nothing to do with E-Levy; just stop blowing cash – Adongo fires gov’t
20.01.2022 | Headlines
Ya-Na commiserates with Mahama
20.01.2022 | Headlines
Finance Minister announce transactions to be excluded from E-Levy charges
20.01.2022 | Headlines
Let’s come together to build a resilient, prosperous society – Ofori-Atta to Ghanaians
20.01.2022 | Headlines
No need to hold the country to ransom with e-Levy; negotiate instead – Finance Minister told
20.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line