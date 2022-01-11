A/R: Fire that ravaged nine rooms at Kronom Kyerease kills aged man

A ravaging fire on Monday, January 10, 2022, gutted nine rooms with one person killed.

The incident that happened in the evening affected a home at Kyerease, a suburb of Kronum in the Ashanti region.

Unfortunately a 65-year-old man was trapped in one of the rooms.

Narrating what happened, one of the occupants of one of the rooms, Adwoa Agyapomaa said its possible the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

“I heard some inhabitants shouting fire fire! I realised it was coming from one of the rooms,” she told Akoma FM reporters.

After hours, the fire fighters finally managed to bring the situation under control.

They discovered the burnt body of Kwadwo Asare in one of the rooms.

His body was subsequently conveyed and deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

Residents who knew the deceased 65-year-old say he was bedridden because of an illness and could not escape the fire.