ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Fire that ravaged nine rooms at Kronom Kyerease kills aged man

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News A/R: Fire that ravaged nine rooms at Kronom Kyerease kills aged man
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

A ravaging fire on Monday, January 10, 2022, gutted nine rooms with one person killed.

The incident that happened in the evening affected a home at Kyerease, a suburb of Kronum in the Ashanti region.

Unfortunately a 65-year-old man was trapped in one of the rooms.

Narrating what happened, one of the occupants of one of the rooms, Adwoa Agyapomaa said its possible the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

“I heard some inhabitants shouting fire fire! I realised it was coming from one of the rooms,” she told Akoma FM reporters.

After hours, the fire fighters finally managed to bring the situation under control.

They discovered the burnt body of Kwadwo Asare in one of the rooms.

His body was subsequently conveyed and deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

Residents who knew the deceased 65-year-old say he was bedridden because of an illness and could not escape the fire.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
FDA recalls several batches of coagulated Nestle milk products
11.01.2022 | Social News
Remove EC boss, deputies for disenfranchising SALL residents – #FixTheCountry petitions Prez Akufo-Addo
11.01.2022 | Social News
National Ambulance Service blames hospital for death of woman in labour
11.01.2022 | Social News
Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I enstooled as La Leshie Mantse
10.01.2022 | Social News
Threat of death, assault top crime cases in Ajumako
10.01.2022 | Social News
Tema West MCE monitors ban on Tricycle on Motorway
10.01.2022 | Social News
Let's stop stigmatizing, discriminating against ex-convicts—Prison Service
10.01.2022 | Social News
Court to start trial of Mark Okraku-Mantey for allegedly using landguards to snatch land at Oyarifa
10.01.2022 | Social News
Remove pipelines laid in Agbogbloshie drains for desilting works – Accra Mayor order GWCL
10.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line