Tema West MCE monitors ban on Tricycle on Motorway

Mrs Anna Naa Adukwei Addo, the Chief Executive Officer (MCE) for Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA), has cautioned tricycle (Aboboya) drivers to desist from plying the Tema Motorway or face the law.

She said tricycle operations on major highways and the Motorway endangered other road users and contributed to the increasing numbers of road accidents.

Mrs Addo, who was speaking with the Ghana News Agency on Monday during a working visit to inspect the level of compliance on the Motorway, said “Today I came out to see whether the law is being flouted or not and clearly you could tell that tricycle drivers are still using the Motorway."

She said there were alternative routes that the tricycle drivers could use and get to their destinations but because the Motorway was the shortest route for them.

"We cannot just create space on the Motorway. There are alternative routes that they can use and they know but because the Motorway is the shortest route they want to use, we told them to use other stretches that could take them to their destinations,” she emphasized.

She said the Assembly would impound all tricycles caught on the Motorway and the owners would have to pay a fine before they would be released to them to serve as a deterrent to other tricycle users.

The MCE said the directive was formulated by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council led by Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, to ensure that tricycles did not ply the Motorway.

Meanwhile, Mr Zakaria Alabanyo, a tricycle operator, who was caught in the act, said, he was not aware of the initiative hence the need for him to be pardoned.

He said the Motorway was the easiest route one could use to work efficiently as other stretches would incur additional financial losses.

Mr Frank Nii Ayeh, also a tricycle operator, who was also arrested by the task force of TWMA, said there was the need for a new stretch to be constructed on the Motorway for the tricycle drivers to help them go about their duty smoothly and effortlessly.

GNA