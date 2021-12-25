Christmas message: Let's eschew blind partisanship—Clergyman

The Right Reverend Dr Hilliard K.Dela Dogbe, the Presiding Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, has admonished Ghanaians to eschew blind partisanship, self-centredness and all divisive tendencies during the festive season.

Rev Dogbe urged all to strive for open and honest engagement, tolerance, social cohesion, appreciation of and respect for diversity, excellence and a growing love for the nation.

The Clergyman said this in his Christmas message copied to the Ghana News Agency on the theme: "The Freedom Church: Serving our Flock."

"As we prepare to cross over to the new year 2022, it is my prayer that each of us will pay heed to this call and actively engage in building bridges and fostering an environment of peaceful coexistence even as we pursue excellence at all times," he said.

Rev Dogbe said the unfortunate development, which was witnessed in Parliament recently was a wakeup call to all, particularly those in positions of leadership across the nation to engage more.

He noted that notwithstanding the huge economic challenges confronting the country and the wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ghana remained an oasis of peace and prosperity in the turbulent sub-region.

"We must do more to preserve this peace and grow the economy. God will not do for us that, which He has equipped and resourced us to accomplish," he said.

He urged all to commit to peaceful coexistence and uphold the virtues of hard work, honesty, patriotism, excellence and unity in the year 2022.

"On behalf of the leadership and membership of the Church I wish His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo and the good people of Ghana a merry Christmas and a very prosperous new year," Rev Dogbe said.

