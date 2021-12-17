Africa CDC hosts Inaugural Annual Conference on Public Health in Africa from 14-16 December

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) hosts 1st International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA), the event which was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19, will now take place virtually 14-16 December 2021.

The conference offers a unique platform for African researchers, policymakers and stakeholders to share scientific findings and public health perspectives and collaborate on research, innovation and public health across the continent.

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over in Africa. With 7 million infections and almost 175,000 lives lost across the continent, its impact has already been severe. Economic and social disruptions caused by COVID-19 have threatened even more lives and livelihoods, putting years of human development progress at risk of reversal.

“Africa has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, COVID-19 has created a historic opportunity to build a new public health order that makes health for all a reality across the continent. Together, we can build health systems and manufacturing capacities to effectively respond to multiple health threats,” said John Nkengasong, MSc, PhD​​, Director of the Africa CDC. “The Africa CDC’s inaugural annual conference provides a platform that capitalizes on the knowledge, experience and ambition of Africans to collectively pave the way for a healthier future for all.”

Over the course of three days, scientific tracks focusing on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, health systems strengthening and learnings from the COVID-19 response will be covered through keynote and panel presentations, plenaries and participatory sessions with a special focus on skill-building for early career professionals. An Organizing Committee of more than 15 health leaders from across Africa and the globe are helping to shape the strategic direction of the conference.

CPHIA Co-Chair and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity, Professor Agnes Binagwaho, MD, M(Ped), PhD shared: “By convening some of the leading figures in public health in Africa, the conference will provide a forum to review lessons learned from COVID-19 and to shape more resilient health systems that can effectively respond to future crises. We are eager to see up-and-coming future leaders take center stage in front of their peers as they work to advance public health, scientific education and research in Africa.”

She added, “The past 18 months have been full of uncertainty and hardship – especially for women and girls and other marginalized groups – but one clear message has emerged: to build a healthier and more equitable future for all Africans, we need African leadership and African-led solutions,” said Professor Senait Fisseha, MD, JD CPHIA Co-Chair and Director of Global Programs and the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation. “I am so inspired by the immense talent and expertise we already have on our continent, and in awe of the leadership of Africa CDC. Through this unique platform, we can chart a bold path forward to improve health care for all people.”

Synergy for a Continental purpose

The inaugural Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2021) will put a spotlight on emergency health response in Africa and allow participants from around the world to share and learn about progress made, best practices in public health interventions and the latest in innovative research. This will become an annual conference, hosted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and African Union. CPHIA 2021 is being organized by an Organizing Committee with members from around the world.

The CPHIA aims to reach individuals from academic and government institutions; national, regional, community and faith-based organizations; private sector firms; as well as, researchers, front-line health workers and advocates.

The Opening Ceremony on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 featured some Presidents of Africa including H.E Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President, Democratic Republic of Congo; Chairperson of the African Union , H.E. Paul Kagame, President, Rwanda; AU Champion for Domestic Health Financing ,H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa; AU Champion on COVID-19 , and H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson, Commission of the African Union ,Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, Director, WHO Regional Office for Africa, Prof. Agnes Binagwaho, Co-Chair, CPHIA 2021; Vice Chancellor and Professor of Pediatrics, University of Global Health Equity ,Prof. Senait Fisseha, Co-Chair, CPHIA 2021; Director of Global Programs, The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Dr. John Nkengasong, Director, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Journalism role on Public Health in Africa

One of the most important roles journalists play during pandemics is to provide clarity when there is so much uncertainty. They provide the needed contexts and nuances and break down complicated concepts for non-experts.

Effective health science reporting has been seen as a key integral part of strengthening public health systems.

In this view, African Journalists has not been left out from international Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2021).

As part of CPHIA 2021 there 10 scholarships have been offered to Africa-based journalists to support their participation in and coverage of the conference.

The CPHIA Journalist Scholarship Programme is focused on building journalists’ capacity to report on public health in Africa and will provide an opportunity to connect with key experts and stakeholders who shape public health policy on the continent. Scholarship recipients will be required to participate in the three-day conference taking place virtually 14-16 December, as well as join a two-hour pre-conference virtual workshop led by experts in health communications. The recipients are required to publish at least two news articles about CPHIA 2021 during the three-day conference.

Internews Health Journalism Network members are amongst those who received the scholarship and will be participating and reporting on the conference.