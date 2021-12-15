ModernGhana logo
Nigerian man who married 57 wives dies at age 74

Simon Odo, popularly known as “King of Satan” has died, according to his son Uchenna Odo.

He died at the age of 74.

Mr Odo said his father died in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after a brief illness.

“He is dead,” Mr Odo told BBC Igbo in a telephone call on Wednesday. “We are preparing to bury him,” he continued.

Simon Odo is from Aji village in Nigeria's south-eastern Enugu state, where he is a popular chief priest.

During an interview with BBC Igbo in 2020, he said he had 57 wives and had lost count of the number of children and grandchildren he had.

He said he had inherited satanism from his parents and grandparents but he insisted that he did not help anyone looking for ways to harm their fellow human beings.

Simon Odo reportedly said he would marry a new wife whenever an old one insulted him

Mr Odo told the BBC that he had perfected his herbalist skills in the town of Ijebu Ode in Ogun state, where he had gone to seek a cure from a strange long-term ailment.

Source: BBC

