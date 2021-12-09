We hope to restore power to Krobo area by end of week – ECG

09.12.2021 LISTEN

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has said it is hoping to restore power to the people of the Manya and Yilo Krobo areas in the Eastern Region by the close of this week.

The power supply has been cut to Somanya and Odumase.

The latest assurance by the ECG follows a crunch meeting between the power distributor and traditional leaders of the two affected areas on Wednesday at the Head office of the ECG.

Citi News sources at the ECG indicate that a draft document aimed at consensus building was agreed upon at the meeting.

Per the agreement, security and technical officers from the ECG will today, Thursday, gain access to the service lines that went off on Monday, after which power is expected to be restored.

Since the power went out, business owners in the Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities of the Eastern Region have been contending with the attendant negative impact.

“As it stands now, there is the need for us to go and rent a generator to power our devices,” a pub owner said.

“Everything that we do here is about the light, so since we don't have light, everything has been at a standstill,” the owner of a printing business complained.

The ECG had relocated its Somanya office to Juapong in the North Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region following an ultimatum given to them by United Krobo Foundation to pack out and leave.

The ECG had also cited insecurity and threats to the lives of its workers as reasons for moving.

The groups had issued the ultimatum after a series of demonstrations following the introduction of prepaid meters in the communities.

---Citi Newsroom